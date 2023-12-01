Mortal Injury

Extras
Francesco is sure there’s more to the puzzle. Can he solve the mystery?
Despite all the evidence against Tomasso, Francesco isn’t convinced he is the perpetrator.
A researcher studying antidotes for snake bites is found in her lab, covered in snakes.
A man is shot in the forest. A hunting accident? The shooter is still at large.
With Emma in hospital, Francesco helps solve a mystery surrounding a haunted castle.
A maid working for one of the area’s richest families is found buried in a shallow grave.
Martino’s uncle is found unconscious in the woods. Emma moves to the city.
Emma gets a blast from the past. At the police station, a woman reports her son missing.
When the police arrive at a reported crime scene in the woods, the body is missing.
A body is pulled out of the lake. Zoe hopes it's not her sister.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 2
-
Season 1
