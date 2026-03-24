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Outside the Lyrics

Venice Streetball: “Do Y’all Thing and Make It Dope”

Season 2 Episode 2 | 11m 37s

Earth Focus Season 7 explores how climate change is shaping Southern California, from urban neighborhoods to coastlines and farmlands. The series examines environmental challenges including pollution, resource strain, and ecosystem disruption, while highlighting science-based solutions and community efforts working toward a more sustainable and equitable future.

Aired: 03/23/26
Extras
Watch 7:00
Outside the Lyrics
The Story Behind These Iconic Hip-Hop Photos
One of Hip-hop's legendary photographers tells us the story behind his craft.
Episode: S1 E3 | 7:00
Watch 10:00
Outside the Lyrics
How This West Coast Dance Style Took Over America
Find out how one of Hip-Hop's most iconic Dances became a worldwide culture.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:00
Watch 10:40
Outside the Lyrics
The Surprising Origins of Streetwear
Hip-hop Heads and Skater punks fused styles, bringing Streetwear mainstream.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:40
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  • Outside the Lyrics Season 2
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Watch 10:53
Outside the Lyrics
How Patrick Martinez Has Shaped Art in LA
Artist Patrick Martinez reveals how graffiti writing shaped his vision of Los Angeles.
Episode: S2 E1 | 10:53
Watch 7:00
Outside the Lyrics
The Story Behind These Iconic Hip-Hop Photos
One of Hip-hop's legendary photographers tells us the story behind his craft.
Episode: S1 E3 | 7:00
Watch 10:00
Outside the Lyrics
How This West Coast Dance Style Took Over America
Find out how one of Hip-Hop's most iconic Dances became a worldwide culture.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:00
Watch 10:40
Outside the Lyrics
The Surprising Origins of Streetwear
Hip-hop Heads and Skater punks fused styles, bringing Streetwear mainstream.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:40