Season 13 Extended Trailer

Extras
Dive into Pacific Islander culture with Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist.
: Two Hawai‘i Island cowgirls dedicate their lives to caring for their family ranches.
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
New Zealand treasures Isey and her son James invite viewers into their lives.
Teenagers discover that activism, authority and awareness make for a steep learning curve.
Discover the Hawaiian tradition of healing and gender diversity that is all but unknown.
A chronicle of journeys - migration, spirituality, voyaging, healing and coming home.
The promo for the tenth season of documentary series Pacific Heartbeat.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Pacific Heartbeat Season 12
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Pacific Heartbeat Season 11
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Pacific Heartbeat Season 10
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Pacific Heartbeat
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Pacific Heartbeat Season 8
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Pacific Heartbeat Season 7
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Pacific Heartbeat
: Two Hawai‘i Island cowgirls dedicate their lives to caring for their family ranches.
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
New Zealand treasures Isey and her son James invite viewers into their lives.
Teenagers discover that activism, authority and awareness make for a steep learning curve.
Discover the Hawaiian tradition of healing and gender diversity that is all but unknown.
A chronicle of journeys - migration, spirituality, voyaging, healing and coming home.
The role of male hula dancers has long been overshadowed by Western concepts of gender.
Today it is estimated there are nearly 2 million people dancing hula in Japan