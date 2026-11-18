Extras
After a disastrous dinner with Guarnieri, Silvia and Luciano argue at home.
Teresa tries to forgive Mori, while he tries to save the Countess's tenants.
News of the Hungarian Uprising reaches Italy, Paradise begins fundraising for the injured.
Mori invites Teresa's parents to Milan. The tenants at the Countess’s place are evicted.
Pietro tries to prove that he would do anything to be with Teresa.
Christmas is in full swing but, despite everyone’s best efforts, something is not right.
Paradise is throwing a weeklong celebration of American culture.
A flood warning at the factory leads Teresa and Vittorio to go and help the workers.
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Clelia fears her past has caught up with her. Vittorio plans a special gift for Marta.