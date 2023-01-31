100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The Paris Murders

The Chosen Ones, Part 2

Season 4 Episode 10 | 56m 08s

Having escaped from the psychiatric hospital, Adele must face the damage Camille has done. With the entire team on the verge of falling apart, Adele decides to focus instead on what is turning children into murderers.

Aired: 03/08/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Paris Murders
Preview
Police profiler Chloe Saint-Laurent must work with Det. Rocher, a cranky, hard-nosed cop.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 55:09
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 2
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
Episode: S7 E6 | 55:09
Watch 54:19
The Paris Murders
Toxic
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
Episode: S7 E7 | 54:19
Watch 52:10
The Paris Murders
Requiem
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
Episode: S7 E8 | 52:10
Watch 54:30
The Paris Murders
Double Dealing
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
Episode: S7 E1 | 54:30
Watch 49:00
The Paris Murders
She-Wolves
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
Episode: S7 E4 | 49:00
Watch 47:18
The Paris Murders
Connections
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
Episode: S7 E2 | 47:18
Watch 52:37
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 1
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
Episode: S7 E5 | 52:37
Watch 47:19
The Paris Murders
In My Flesh
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
Episode: S7 E3 | 47:19
Watch 51:26
The Paris Murders
Charnel
The events of 1992 come rushing back to Rocher while he is in a coma.
Episode: S6 E8 | 51:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 7
  • The Paris Murders Season 6
  • The Paris Murders Season 5
  • The Paris Murders Season 4
  • The Paris Murders Season 3
  • The Paris Murders Season 2
  • The Paris Murders Season 1
Watch 55:09
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 2
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
Episode: S7 E6 | 55:09
Watch 52:37
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 1
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
Episode: S7 E5 | 52:37
Watch 54:19
The Paris Murders
Toxic
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
Episode: S7 E7 | 54:19
Watch 52:10
The Paris Murders
Requiem
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
Episode: S7 E8 | 52:10
Watch 54:30
The Paris Murders
Double Dealing
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
Episode: S7 E1 | 54:30
Watch 49:00
The Paris Murders
She-Wolves
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
Episode: S7 E4 | 49:00
Watch 47:18
The Paris Murders
Connections
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
Episode: S7 E2 | 47:18
Watch 47:19
The Paris Murders
In My Flesh
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
Episode: S7 E3 | 47:19
Watch 53:58
The Paris Murders
New Start, Part 1
Someone is targeting women, shaving their heads and stuffing them inside animals.
Episode: S6 E1 | 53:58
Watch 50:12
The Paris Murders
Imaginary
A dead man is found in a room locked from the inside. No one could have entered or left.
Episode: S6 E4 | 50:12