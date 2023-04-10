The Prisoner, Part 1

Extras
Police profiler Chloe Saint-Laurent must work with Det. Rocher, a cranky, hard-nosed cop.
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
The events of 1992 come rushing back to Rocher while he is in a coma.
Someone is targeting women, shaving their heads and stuffing them inside animals.
A dead man is found in a room locked from the inside. No one could have entered or left.