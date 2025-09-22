100 WVIA Way
Peg + Cat

Peg Meets Cat

Season 2 Episode 10 | 1m 00s

Baby Peg is desperate to tell Mom she wants that stray kitty for her pet and problem-solving partner, but she can only point and say 'TWO!'

Aired: 07/30/16
Watch 50:51
Peg + Cat
The Peg + Cat Mystery Hour
The Friday the 13th Problem/Another Train Problem
Special: 50:51
Watch 2:08
Peg + Cat
Curious about Compost
Peg and Cat drink chocolate milk and learn about composting.
Clip: S2 E23 | 2:08
Watch 3:32
Peg + Cat
The Compost Collectors
Peg and Cat agree to help Ramone grow an awesome garden - by helping to collect compost.
Clip: S2 E23 | 3:32
Watch 3:10
Peg + Cat
Peg, Cat, and The Adventure Hats
Peg and Cat hear about an arch hidden in a cave - and decide that they should go find it!
Clip: S2 E23 | 3:10
Watch 1:00
Peg + Cat
Amazing People: Epidermis
This time on Amazing People: Cleopatra's camel, Epidermis!
Clip: S2 E23 | 1:00
Watch 1:20
Peg + Cat
Math in the Bath - Hide and Seek
Peg, Cat and Mom are playing Hide and Seek.
Clip: S2 E23 | 1:20
Watch 2:37
Peg + Cat
Catch That Arch Villain!
Peg and Cat finally find the Lost Arch...but then The Arch Villain steals it!
Clip: S2 E23 | 2:37
Watch 2:01
Peg + Cat
Flower-Planting Pirates
The Pirates are digging for treasure - but dig up the Neighbor Ladies flowers too.
Clip: S2 E25 | 2:01
Watch 1:54
Peg + Cat
Crayon-tastic Creators
Peg and Cat discover that their world has no background! Good thing they brought crayons.
Clip: S2 E25 | 1:54
Watch 3:16
Peg + Cat
A World Made by Friends
Even though they can draw any place they want, where Peg and Cat want to be most is home!
Clip: S2 E25 | 3:16
Watch 25:16
Peg + Cat
The Flat Woman Problem/The Hanukkah Problem (ASL)
Triangulo and Flat Woman take over Mathtropolis./It's Hanukkah at Albert Einstein's house!
Episode: S1 E36 | 25:16
Watch 25:16
Peg + Cat
The Arch Villain Problem/The Straight and Narrow Problem (ASL)
The Arch Villain is turning everything into arches! / Peg and Cat combat straight shapes.
Episode: S1 E20 | 25:16
Watch 25:16
Peg + Cat
The Chicken Problem/The Space Creature Problem (ASL)
Peg + Cat have to get 100 chickens back in the coop. / Can the chickens escape Big Mouth?
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:16
Watch 25:16
Peg + Cat
The Messy Room Problem/The Golden Pyramid Problem (ASL)
Peg and Cat sort through the mess in Peg's room just in time for company.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:16
Watch 25:15
Peg + Cat
The Pirate Problem/The Sleepover Problem (ASL)
Peg and Cat teach pirates to share. / The Pirates need help falling asleep.
Episode: S1 E3 | 25:15
Watch 25:15
Peg + Cat
The Dinosaur Problem/The Beethoven Problem (ASL)
Peg and Cat find their way in a forest. / Peg and Cat help Beethoven out.
Episode: S1 E8 | 25:15
Watch 25:16
Peg + Cat
The Parade Problem/The Halloween Problem (ASL)
Peg and Cat help sort out recyclables. / A monster is chasing Peg and Cat!.
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:16
Watch 25:46
Peg + Cat
The Christmas Problem (ASL)
When Santa Claus has a really big problem, Peg and Cat come to the rescue.v
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:46
Watch 25:16
Peg + Cat
The Sushi Problem/The Highlight Zone Problem (ASL)
Peg, Cat, and Aki track a tricky thief./Peg and Cat use math to escape the Highlight Zone.
Episode: S1 E29 | 25:16
Watch 26:46
Peg + Cat
The Tree By the Nile Problem/The Eid al-Adha Adventure (ASL)
Cat gets stuck in a tree in Egypt./Cat is asked to give more than expected on Eid al-Adha.
Episode: S2 E13 | 26:46