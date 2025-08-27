100 WVIA Way
Peg + Cat

The Sushi Problem/The Highlight Zone Problem (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 29 | 25m 16s

Peg and Cat help Aki pursue a tricky thief through the Japanese countryside, making use of their Ninja skills and three mysterious clues. / Peg and Cat find their world turned black and white! They must identify ten things that are the wrong size or shape, before they will be allowed to leave... the Highlight Zone.

Aired: 09/16/25
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Peg + Cat Mystery Hour
The Friday the 13th Problem/Another Train Problem
Special: 50:51
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
Curious about Compost
Peg and Cat drink chocolate milk and learn about composting.
Clip: S2 E23 | 2:08
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Compost Collectors
Peg and Cat agree to help Ramone grow an awesome garden - by helping to collect compost.
Clip: S2 E23 | 3:32
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
Peg, Cat, and The Adventure Hats
Peg and Cat hear about an arch hidden in a cave - and decide that they should go find it!
Clip: S2 E23 | 3:10
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
Amazing People: Epidermis
This time on Amazing People: Cleopatra's camel, Epidermis!
Clip: S2 E23 | 1:00
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
Math in the Bath - Hide and Seek
Peg, Cat and Mom are playing Hide and Seek.
Clip: S2 E23 | 1:20
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
Catch That Arch Villain!
Peg and Cat finally find the Lost Arch...but then The Arch Villain steals it!
Clip: S2 E23 | 2:37
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
Flower-Planting Pirates
The Pirates are digging for treasure - but dig up the Neighbor Ladies flowers too.
Clip: S2 E25 | 2:01
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
Crayon-tastic Creators
Peg and Cat discover that their world has no background! Good thing they brought crayons.
Clip: S2 E25 | 1:54
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
A World Made by Friends
Even though they can draw any place they want, where Peg and Cat want to be most is home!
Clip: S2 E25 | 3:16
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Flat Woman Problem/The Hanukkah Problem (ASL)
Triangulo and Flat Woman take over Mathtropolis./It's Hanukkah at Albert Einstein's house!
Episode: S1 E36 | 25:16
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Arch Villain Problem/The Straight and Narrow Problem (ASL)
The Arch Villain is turning everything into arches! / Peg and Cat combat straight shapes.
Episode: S1 E20 | 25:16
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Chicken Problem/The Space Creature Problem (ASL)
Peg + Cat have to get 100 chickens back in the coop. / Can the chickens escape Big Mouth?
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:16
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Dinosaur Problem/The Beethoven Problem (ASL)
Peg and Cat find their way in a forest. / Peg and Cat help Beethoven out.
Episode: S1 E8 | 25:15
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Parade Problem/The Halloween Problem (ASL)
Peg and Cat help sort out recyclables. / A monster is chasing Peg and Cat!.
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:16
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Christmas Problem (ASL)
When Santa Claus has a really big problem, Peg and Cat come to the rescue.v
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:46
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Messy Room Problem/The Golden Pyramid Problem (ASL)
Peg and Cat sort through the mess in Peg's room just in time for company.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:16
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Pirate Problem/The Sleepover Problem (ASL)
Peg and Cat teach pirates to share. / The Pirates need help falling asleep.
Episode: S1 E3 | 25:15
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Tree By the Nile Problem/The Eid al-Adha Adventure (ASL)
Cat gets stuck in a tree in Egypt./Cat is asked to give more than expected on Eid al-Adha.
Episode: S2 E13 | 26:46
Peg + Cat
Peg + Cat
The Awards Show Problem/The Wrong Headed Problem
Peg and Cat host an awards show. / Peg's hat shrinks in the dryer!
Episode: S2 E12 | 26:41