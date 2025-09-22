The Birthday Present Problem

Extras
The Friday the 13th Problem/Another Train Problem
Peg and Cat drink chocolate milk and learn about composting.
Peg and Cat agree to help Ramone grow an awesome garden - by helping to collect compost.
Peg and Cat hear about an arch hidden in a cave - and decide that they should go find it!
This time on Amazing People: Cleopatra's camel, Epidermis!
Peg, Cat and Mom are playing Hide and Seek.
Peg and Cat finally find the Lost Arch...but then The Arch Villain steals it!
The Pirates are digging for treasure - but dig up the Neighbor Ladies flowers too.
Peg and Cat discover that their world has no background! Good thing they brought crayons.
Even though they can draw any place they want, where Peg and Cat want to be most is home!
Cat gets stuck in a tree in Egypt./Cat is asked to give more than expected on Eid al-Adha.
When Santa Claus has a really big problem, Peg and Cat come to the rescue.v
Peg, Cat, and Aki track a tricky thief./Peg and Cat use math to escape the Highlight Zone.
Triangulo and Flat Woman take over Mathtropolis./It's Hanukkah at Albert Einstein's house!
The Arch Villain is turning everything into arches! / Peg and Cat combat straight shapes.
Peg + Cat have to get 100 chickens back in the coop. / Can the chickens escape Big Mouth?
Peg and Cat find their way in a forest. / Peg and Cat help Beethoven out.
Peg and Cat sort through the mess in Peg's room just in time for company.
Peg and Cat help sort out recyclables. / A monster is chasing Peg and Cat!.
Peg and Cat teach pirates to share. / The Pirates need help falling asleep.