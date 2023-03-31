Cha-Cha-licious/Show and Smell

It’s the first day of summer! This means it’s time for ice cream, but Mr. Swizzle’s blender isn’t working. Pinkalicious volunteers to run the shop while he gets it fixed. / Mommy invention, the Perfume-a-matic, can make perfume out of anything so Pinkalicious makes the best perfume ever! But it sure doesn’t smell that way when she brings it to Show-and-Tell. She’ll have to fix this smelly mix-up!