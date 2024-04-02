Gnome Variety Show/Tidy Up (ASL)

Extras
Kendra and the gang learn new dances./ Iris joins the soccer team in a new role!
The kids explore a hedge maze. / Pinkalicious and Peter open a pet-sitting service!
Pinkalicious learns a new move in karate./The school experiments with googly eyes.
Pinkalicious and Peter learn stilt-walking. / The kids try to save sand art from the tide.
Pinkalicious and Peter meet a real knight. / The Pinkertons switch bodies for a day!
Pinkalicious and Peter cheer up an unhappy parrot. / Peter learns the art of camouflage.
Pinkalicious makes a new friend. / Pinkalicious and Peter pretend to be spies.
Pinkalicious and Peter answer questions from their listening friends!
Pinkalicious and Peter play with their special animal and imaginary friends!
Pinkalicious and Peter sing about their favorite holidays.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast
-
Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 6
-
Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 5
-
Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 4
-
Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 3
-
Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 2
-
Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 1
Pantonio is unveiling a new Color of The Year/Toothy McSquint needs to learn table manners
Pinkalicious and Peter cheer up an unhappy parrot. / Peter learns the art of camouflage.
Pinkalicious and Peter make things grow big! / Pinkalicious attends an art exhibit.
Pinkalicious makes a new friend. / Pinkalicious and Peter pretend to be spies.
Can Pinka and Jasmine's friendship be re-woven?/Mommy’s latest invention goes haywire!
Pinkalicious and Peter decide to make a movie./Peter borrows Daddy's polaroid camera.
Peter wants to become a great magician. / Pinkalicious and Peter are too excited to sleep.
Peter builds the tallest block tower ever! / It's Mother's Day!
Pinkalicious hosts a Princess of Pink slumber party. / Pinkalicious dog sits.
The kids explore a hedge maze. / Pinkalicious and Peter open a pet-sitting service!