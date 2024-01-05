The Sparkle Kart/The Pinkville Merry-Go-Round

Pinkalicious and Peter spot Kendra in a flashy store-bought go kart! With some help from Mommy, they make a homemade kart, the Sparkle Speedster, but is it fast enough to beat Kendra? / The new Pinkville merry-go-round has...one bench? That’s no fun to ride. Pinkalicious and friends search all over Pinkville to find ways to make the merry-go-round more pinkamazing.