Pinkfoot Has Hiccups/Doodles

Extras
The Pinkerton family take a wrong turn and end up in Beigeville.
The Beigertons love the color beige just as much as the Pinkertons love pink!
The Pinkertons go on a road trip to all the Pink Wonders of the World.
Betty and Bob show the Pinkertons the Beigeville Crystal Caves.
Pinkalicious and Peter meet new friends, Betty and Bob Beigerton.
Mommy shows off her brand new invention: the Pinkamazemobile!
The Pinkertons go on a family vacation roadtrip!
The kids explore a hedge maze. / Pinkalicious and Peter open a pet-sitting service!
Pinkalicious learns a new move in karate./The school experiments with googly eyes.
Kendra and the gang learn new dances./ Iris joins the soccer team in a new role!
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 6
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 5
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 4
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 3
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 2
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 1
Pinkalicious looks for her missing button./Peter plays Pink Pong!
Pinkalicious and Jasmine can't stop giggling./Pinkalicious paints rocks!
Pinkalicious hosts a Princess of Pink slumber party. / Pinkalicious dog sits.
Pinkalicious makes a new friend. / Pinkalicious and Peter pretend to be spies.
Can Pinka and Jasmine's friendship be re-woven?/Mommy’s latest invention goes haywire!
Peter wants to become a great magician. / Pinkalicious and Peter are too excited to sleep.
Pantonio is unveiling a new Color of The Year/Toothy McSquint needs to learn table manners
Pinkalicious and Peter cheer up an unhappy parrot. / Peter learns the art of camouflage.
Norman just can’t seem to find his special talent./Tidy Tim helps Pinkalicious tidy up.
Pinkalicious and Peter make things grow big! / Pinkalicious attends an art exhibit.