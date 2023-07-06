100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pinkalicious and Peterrific

Plantastically Pink/Painting Pixie

Season 1 Episode 6 | 24m 55s

Pinkalicious plants the seed of the most beautiful flower in the world: the Pinkabloom! / When miniature paintings start popping up, Pinkalicious resolves to find the artist.

Aired: 02/27/18 | Expires: 10/06/23
Extras
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
The Kendra Shuffle/Team Song
Kendra and the gang learn new dances./ Iris joins the soccer team in a new role!
Episode: S6 E3 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
A-Maze-Ing Day/Pet Sitting Service
The kids explore a hedge maze. / Pinkalicious and Peter open a pet-sitting service!
Episode: S6 E2 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Dojo Mojo/Googly Eyes
Pinkalicious learns a new move in karate./The school experiments with googly eyes.
Episode: S6 E1 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Walking Tall / Go With the Flow
Pinkalicious and Peter learn stilt-walking. / The kids try to save sand art from the tide.
Episode: S4 E2 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Princess Pinkalicious / Switcheridoo
Pinkalicious and Peter meet a real knight. / The Pinkertons switch bodies for a day!
Episode: S4 E3 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Parrot Watch / Disappearing Act
Pinkalicious and Peter cheer up an unhappy parrot. / Peter learns the art of camouflage.
Episode: S4 E4 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
The New Girl / Mission Pink
Pinkalicious makes a new friend. / Pinkalicious and Peter pretend to be spies.
Episode: S4 E1 | 24:55
Watch 14:38
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
S2 Ep 8: The Pinkalicious Podcast: And the Question Is...
Pinkalicious and Peter answer questions from their listening friends!
Episode: S12 E19 | 14:38
Watch 13:51
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
S2 Ep 7: The Pinkalicious Podcast: Surrounded By Friends
Pinkalicious and Peter play with their special animal and imaginary friends!
Episode: S12 E18 | 13:51
Watch 14:04
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
S2 Ep 6: The Pinkalicious Podcast: My Favorite Holiday
Pinkalicious and Peter sing about their favorite holidays.
Episode: S12 E17 | 14:04
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast
  • Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 6
  • Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 5
  • Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 4
  • Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 3
  • Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 2
  • Pinkalicious and Peterrific Season 1
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Color of the Year/Toothy McManners (ASL)
Pantonio is unveiling a new Color of The Year/Toothy McSquint needs to learn table manners
Episode: S5 E6 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Petercadabra/Sleepless in Pinkville (ASL)
Peter wants to become a great magician. / Pinkalicious and Peter are too excited to sleep.
Episode: S2 E12 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Slumber Party/Puptastic (ASL)
Pinkalicious hosts a Princess of Pink slumber party. / Pinkalicious dog sits.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
The New Girl / Mission Pink (ASL)
Pinkalicious makes a new friend. / Pinkalicious and Peter pretend to be spies.
Episode: S4 E1 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Friendship Bracelets/The Upside Down-O-Matic (ASL)
Can Pinka and Jasmine's friendship be re-woven?/Mommy’s latest invention goes haywire!
Episode: S3 E10 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
The Secret Life of Henrietta/Photographer Peter (ASL)
Pinkalicious and Peter decide to make a movie./Peter borrows Daddy's polaroid camera.
Episode: S3 E8 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Peterrific/Mother's Day Surprise (ASL)
Peter builds the tallest block tower ever! / It's Mother's Day!
Episode: S1 E31 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Parrot Watch / Disappearing Act (ASL)
Pinkalicious and Peter cheer up an unhappy parrot. / Peter learns the art of camouflage.
Episode: S4 E4 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Gnome Variety Show/Tidy Up (ASL)
Norman just can’t seem to find his special talent./Tidy Tim helps Pinkalicious tidy up.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Giganto Powder / The Extraordinary Art Experience (ASL)
Pinkalicious and Peter make things grow big! / Pinkalicious attends an art exhibit.
Episode: S5 E2 | 25:05