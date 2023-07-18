100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join us as we explore what makes this food so quintessential by exploring the stories of small mom-and-pop pizza parlors, the communities that they serve, and the history of pizza in our region.

Watch 2:38
Pizza!
Epic Pizza Giveaway: Bringing Pizza Perfection Home!
We're excited to finally unveil the grand prize winner of our Pizza Oven Giveaway!
Clip: S1 | 2:38
Watch 5:09
Pizza!
Sicilian Bella Festa
Join us on a mouthwatering journey to Sicilian Bella Festa in West Wyoming
Episode: S1 E1 | 5:09
Latest Episodes
Watch 5:39
Pizza!
Pizza Perfect
At Pizza Perfect, pizza isn't just a dish; it's a piece of history.
Episode: S1 E10 | 5:39
Watch 5:22
Pizza!
Rosario's
Go behind the scenes into the heart of Rosario's kitchen in Clarks Summit, PA.
Episode: S1 E9 | 5:22
Watch 4:37
Pizza!
Sabatini's
Journey to Sabatini's, dishing out nostalgia since its doors first swung open in 1958.
Episode: S1 E8 | 4:37
Watch 5:31
Pizza!
Mary Lou's
Discover Mary Lou's in Old Forge, a pizzeria that has earned its place as a true local gem
Episode: S1 E7 | 5:31
Watch 4:54
Pizza!
Cebula's
Dig in for the most "Consistently Inconsistent" pizza around - Cebula's in Dupont, PA
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:54
Watch 6:21
Pizza!
New Columbus Pizza Company
We go behind the scenes to uncover the secrets behind Tony Cerimele's award-winning pizzas
Episode: S1 E5 | 6:21
Watch 5:16
Pizza!
Here & Now Brewing
We're diving deep into the savory realm of Here & Now Brewing, in the heart of Honesdale.
Episode: S1 E4 | 5:16
Watch 4:40
Pizza!
Senape's Tavern
Indulge in the rich history and delectable flavors of Senapes Tavern in Hazleton, PA.
Episode: S1 E3 | 4:40
Watch 4:57
Pizza!
La Casa De Pizza
The story of a beloved culinary institution in Lewisburg PA.
Episode: S1 E2 | 4:57
Watch 5:09
Pizza!
Sicilian Bella Festa
Join us on a mouthwatering journey to Sicilian Bella Festa in West Wyoming
Episode: S1 E1 | 5:09
More Food Shows