POV

POV Shorts: Classroom 4

Season 38 Episode 806 | 38m 02s

CLASSROOM 4 is the story of an award-winning professor teaching "The History of Crime and Punishment" inside a prison to a class of both free students and incarcerated students. Through exploring concepts including masculinity, prison abolition, and mercy, the work reveals the true cost of mass incarceration and the power of human connection to transform society.

Aired: 11/24/25 | Expires: 11/24/29
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 14:06
POV
Your Opinion, Please
Listeners across Montana call Yellowstone Public Radio to share their views live on-air.
Special: 14:06
Watch 14:41
POV
MnM
A joyful portrait of Mermaid and Milan, chosen sisters and ballroom divas.
Special: 14:41
Watch 2:21
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Threads of Love
13-year old Aimee and her dad talk about when she was adopted as a baby from China.
Special: 2:21
Watch 1:36
POV
Trailer | A Mother Apart
Trailer for A Mother Apart by director Laurie Townshend.
Preview: S38 E13 | 1:36
Watch 1:34
POV
Behind the Lens: A Mother Apart
Behind the Lens interview with A Mother Apart director Laurie Townshend.
Clip: S38 E13 | 1:34
Watch 1:30
POV
Behind the Lens: Porcelain War
Behind the Lens interview with Porcelain War director Brendan Bellomo.
Clip: S38 E12 | 1:30
Watch 2:13
POV
Trailer | Porcelain War
Trailer for Porcelain War by directors Slava Leontyev and Brendan Bellomo.
Preview: S38 E12 | 2:13
Watch 3:22
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Twelve Feet from a Bomb
On January 29, 1998, the New Woman All Women Health Care Clinic in Birmingham, Alabama, was bombed.
Special: 3:22
Watch 1:12
POV
Behind the Lens: The Bitter Pill
Interview with The Bitter Pill director Clay Tweel.
Clip: S38 E11 | 1:12
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | The Bitter Pill
Trailer for The Bitter Pill by director Clay Tweel.
Preview: S38 E11 | 1:59
Watch 26:55
POV
POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk
Leading Black musicians in the Pacific Northwest create new traditions on Juneteenth.
Episode: S38 E804 | 26:55
Watch 22:05
POV
POV Shorts: La Orquesta
A retired music teacher starts Georgia’s first youth orchestra for immigrant families.
Episode: S38 E805 | 22:05
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Chasing Time
Photographer James Balog brings the 15-year Extreme Ice Survey project to a close.
Episode: S38 E801 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: This is America
From big city to small town, two stories reflecting contemporary America.
Episode: S38 E803 | 25:05
Watch 21:48
POV
POV Shorts: The People Could Fly
A poetic look at roller rinks as sanctuaries for Black culture, joy, and resistance.
Episode: S38 E802 | 21:48
Watch 1:23:05
POV
A Mother Apart
Poet and activist Staceyann Chin chronicles her journey of healing, forgiveness, and mothering.
Episode: S38 E13 | 1:23:05
Watch 1:22:41
POV
Porcelain War
Confronting war, Ukrainian artists pick up arms while finding strength through art.
Episode: S38 E12 | 1:22:41
Watch 1:22:48
POV
The Bitter Pill
A small-town attorney takes on pharmaceutical giants as opioids devastate his community.
Episode: S38 E11 | 1:22:48
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Black Snow
An environmental thriller that shines new light on the human cost of coal.
Episode: S38 E10 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:14:47
POV
The Age of Water
In rural Mexico, a community seeks answers, uncovering alarming truths about their water.
Episode: S38 E9 | 1:14:47