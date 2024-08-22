Photography: “Picture This”

Extras
Gabe finds out what it takes to give power to the people.
What happens when spreading the wealth gets complicated?
Mike Rowe helps Gabe figure out if working hard is worth all the hard work.
Gabe visits Ben Stein to help make “cents” out of our money.
Gabe explores America’s favorite pastime.
Gabe hikes the bourbon trail to learn how bourbon changed America and was changed by it.
Gabe takes a journey through cinema history.
How trains catapulted America into the future.
How the (stolen) land of the free neglected to make a home for the braves.
Gabe rolls the dice with actress/gamer Felicia Day to discuss the renaissance of gaming.
How the free press forged the American identity and equips us with diverse perspectives.
Exploring our foodways and how recipes are derived with chef/restaurateur Mashama Bailey.
Fashion icons Leslie Hall and Jeff Garner show how Americans and clothing are intertwined.
How the shape of the average American home has changed and the way it reshaped our lives
Brutal extortionists and brave volunteers play into the story of America’s firefighters.
