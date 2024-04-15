I'm the Girl – the Story of a Photograph

Extras
Joyce Dugan recalls her resolution to purchase land that was important to the EBCI.
Cecil Taylor shares his family history of tobacco farming.
For the White’s, supporting Black farmers is a family tradition.
Juan Mancias fights for access to Boca Chica, an important cultural site for his tribe.
The Rio Grande is plagued by drought, taking away a source of cultural connection.
Out of time and money, a newspaper editor fights to keep her paper alive in rural Texas.
Laurie, publisher and editor of the Canadian Record, covers a new nursing home.
Women discuss the mystery behind a famous photo and whether they are the girl pictured.
In 1951, a Christmas window astonished a little girl in Louisville, KY. Who is she?
The only doctor in Clay County Georgia must confront the possibility of losing her clinic.
A Black farmer in Virginia wrestles with tradition and the changing needs of the economy.
Indigenous and Mexican ancestors explore the history and disappearance of the Rio Grande.
A historian revisits the oral history of a 1920s school teacher in the Mississippi Delta.
Marshallese migrants in Arkansas explore the US nuclear legacy.
Families torn apart by Georgetown’s sale of enslaved people reunite six generations later.