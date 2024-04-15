100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
REEL SOUTH

I'm the Girl – the Story of a Photograph

Season 9 Episode 905

In 1951, a little girl became mesmerized by a Christmas display window in downtown Louisville. A photo of her has remained iconic for over seventy years. To this day, the identity of this wide-eyed child remains unconfirmed, except among the dozens of women who claim to be her. 'I'm the Girl' investigates the power of a single image, what it means to be seen, and the magic of the Holiday season.

Aired: 12/03/23
Support for Reel South is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Center for Asian American Media and by SouthArts.
Extras
Watch 1:49
REEL SOUTH
Joyce's Resolution
Joyce Dugan recalls her resolution to purchase land that was important to the EBCI.
Clip: S9 E906 | 1:49
Watch 1:15
REEL SOUTH
Memories of a Tobacco Farm
Cecil Taylor shares his family history of tobacco farming.
Clip: S9 E906 | 1:15
Watch 2:07
REEL SOUTH
No Culture if it Wasn't for Agriculture
For the White’s, supporting Black farmers is a family tradition.
Clip: S9 E906 | 2:07
Watch 1:47
REEL SOUTH
Creation Story at Boca Chica
Juan Mancias fights for access to Boca Chica, an important cultural site for his tribe.
Clip: S9 E906 | 1:47
Watch 1:47
REEL SOUTH
Remember Who You Are
The Rio Grande is plagued by drought, taking away a source of cultural connection.
Clip: S9 E906 | 1:47
Watch 0:37
REEL SOUTH
For the Record | Official Trailer
Out of time and money, a newspaper editor fights to keep her paper alive in rural Texas.
Preview: S9 E905 | 0:37
Watch 1:40
REEL SOUTH
Laurie Covers a Nursing Home Groundbreaking
Laurie, publisher and editor of the Canadian Record, covers a new nursing home.
Clip: S9 E905 | 1:40
Watch 1:56
REEL SOUTH
Is This The Girl?
Women discuss the mystery behind a famous photo and whether they are the girl pictured.
Clip: S9 E905 | 1:56
Watch 0:34
REEL SOUTH
I’m the Girl – The Story of a Photograph | Official Trailer
In 1951, a Christmas window astonished a little girl in Louisville, KY. Who is she?
Preview: 0:34
Watch 1:00
REEL SOUTH
The Only Doctor | Official Trailer
The only doctor in Clay County Georgia must confront the possibility of losing her clinic.
Preview: S9 E904 | 1:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • REEL SOUTH Season 9
  • REEL SOUTH Season 8
  • Season 7
  • Season 6
  • REEL SOUTH Season 5
  • REEL SOUTH Season 4
  • REEL SOUTH Season 3
  • REEL SOUTH Season 2
  • REEL SOUTH Season 1
REEL SOUTH
Cash Crop
A Black farmer in Virginia wrestles with tradition and the changing needs of the economy.
Episode: S9 E906
REEL SOUTH
Black Ag
A Black scientist in Arkansas guides farmers through agricultural challenges.
Episode: S9 E906
REEL SOUTH
Boca Chica
With eyes toward space, Texas restricts access to an otherworldly beach.
Episode: S9 E906
REEL SOUTH
Mothertown
How the Eastern Band of Cherokee reclaimed their land.
Episode: S9 E906
REEL SOUTH
Echoes of the Rio
Indigenous and Mexican ancestors explore the history and disappearance of the Rio Grande.
Episode: S9 E906
REEL SOUTH
For the Record
Out of time and money, a newspaper editor fights to keep her paper alive in rural Texas.
Episode: S9 E905
Watch 54:55
REEL SOUTH
The Only Doctor
The only doctor in Clay County Georgia must confront the possibility of losing her clinic.
Episode: S9 E904 | 54:55
Watch 16:53
REEL SOUTH
It’s in the Voices
A historian revisits the oral history of a 1920s school teacher in the Mississippi Delta.
Episode: S9 E903 | 16:53
Watch 11:24
REEL SOUTH
In Exile
Marshallese migrants in Arkansas explore the US nuclear legacy.
Episode: S9 E903 | 11:24
Watch 13:00
REEL SOUTH
Finding Us
Families torn apart by Georgetown’s sale of enslaved people reunite six generations later.
Episode: S9 E903 | 13:00