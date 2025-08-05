Iggy’s Check Up / The New Park

Extras
Rosie learns about monarch butterflies and decides to search for one in her backyard.
Rosie collects all the recyclables in the house but learns she has to sort them too.
Rosie decides to try and invent a cat feeder for Gatita
Papá explains to Rosie what an invention and inventor is.
Javi and Rosie learn what a cassette and a boombox is!
While Javi and Rosie look for music for Noche de Baile, they discover Abuela's musical past!
Rosie learns what recycling is and Papá explains how she can help recycle at home!
Rosie and Javi come up with a creative way to play Abuela's song for Noche de Baile.
Rosie, Javi and Papá build a butterfly garden for la monarca.
Rosie tries to get the garbage truck to come. / Rosie attempts to bring nature inside.
Rosie finds an old record featuring Abuela. /Rosie tries to be an inventor.
Abuela sends the Fuentes Family a hammock./Rosie & Javi mess up Iggy’s birthday cake.
Rosie waits for the Wonder Walrus show to start./Rosie & Javi make a space museum at home.
Rosie decides to be a Recycling Kid./Rosie makes friends with a monarch butterfly.
Rosie and Javi build a car for a derby race.
Rosie & Javi open a slime store.
Rosie & Javi make a space museum at home.
The Fuentes’ go to the desert to watch a meteor shower.
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.