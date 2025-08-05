100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
Rosie's Rules

The Mysterious Book / Rosie's New Club

Season 2 Episode 3 | 23m 11s

Rosie and Javi get a new Purple Knight book, but it's in a different language, so Miss Maya helps translate the story. / Rosie starts a club, but her friends don't want to join - until she finds something they all enjoy doing together!

Aired: 10/05/25
Extras
Watch 0:15
Rosie's Rules
Make a New Tradition with Rosie's Rules!
Make a new tradition with Rosie's Rules, streaming free on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 1:29
Rosie's Rules
Finding a Monarch Butterfly
Rosie learns about monarch butterflies and decides to search for one in her backyard.
Clip: S1 E38 | 1:29
Watch 2:15
Rosie's Rules
Sort the Recycling with Rosie
Rosie collects all the recyclables in the house but learns she has to sort them too.
Clip: S1 E38 | 2:15
Watch 1:18
Rosie's Rules
Rosie the Inventor
Rosie decides to try and invent a cat feeder for Gatita
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:18
Watch 1:27
Rosie's Rules
Learn About Inventing and Inventors with Rosie!
Papá explains to Rosie what an invention and inventor is.
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:27
Watch 1:22
Rosie's Rules
What's a Cassette?
Javi and Rosie learn what a cassette and a boombox is!
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:22
Watch 1:44
Rosie's Rules
Abuela's Musical Past
While Javi and Rosie look for music for Noche de Baile, they discover Abuela's musical past!
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:44
Watch 2:14
Rosie's Rules
Recycle with Rosie!
Rosie learns what recycling is and Papá explains how she can help recycle at home!
Clip: S1 E38 | 2:14
Watch 0:57
Rosie's Rules
Abuela's Song, Live!
Rosie and Javi come up with a creative way to play Abuela's song for Noche de Baile.
Clip: S1 E37 | 0:57
Watch 1:37
Rosie's Rules
Building a Butterfly Garden
Rosie, Javi and Papá build a butterfly garden for la monarca.
Clip: S1 E38 | 1:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rosie's Rules Season 2
  • Rosie's Rules Season 1
Watch 23:11
Rosie's Rules
Iggy’s Check Up / The New Park
Doctor Rosie helps Iggy get ready for his checkup. / Rosie discovers a new park.
Episode: S2 E1 | 23:11
Watch 23:11
Rosie's Rules
Garbage Day / Crystal's Sneezy Day
Rosie tries to get the garbage truck to come. / Rosie attempts to bring nature inside.
Episode: S2 E2 | 23:11
Watch 23:11
Rosie's Rules
The Great Cupcake Search / Iggy's Egg Hunt
Rosie uses landmarks to find Calvin's Bakery. / The kids take part in an Easter Egg Hunt.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:11
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Abuela’s Song/Rosie the Inventor
Rosie finds an old record featuring Abuela. /Rosie tries to be an inventor.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Rosie Makes the Rules / Iggy’s Dino Cake
Abuela sends the Fuentes Family a hammock./Rosie & Javi mess up Iggy’s birthday cake.
Episode: S1 E40 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Wonder Walrus Live/Rosie and Javi’s Museum
Rosie waits for the Wonder Walrus show to start./Rosie & Javi make a space museum at home.
Episode: S1 E39 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Rosie the Recycling Kid/Rosie and la Monarca
Rosie decides to be a Recycling Kid./Rosie makes friends with a monarch butterfly.
Episode: S1 E38 | 24:56
Watch 11:00
Rosie's Rules
Rosie's Derby Car
Rosie and Javi build a car for a derby race.
Episode: S1 E23 | 11:00
Watch 11:00
Rosie's Rules
Rosie and Javi's Slime Store
Rosie & Javi open a slime store.
Episode: S1 E28 | 11:00
Watch 11:00
Rosie's Rules
Rosie and Javi's Museum
Rosie & Javi make a space museum at home.
Episode: S1 E39 | 11:00