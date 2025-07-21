100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan

Reclaiming Peru’s Glaciers

Season 2025 Episode 4

Gulnaz follows the ancient Inca and modern Catholic paths confronting the Andes’ deglaciation. These spiritual traditions unite through engineering, pilgrimages, lawsuits, and prayer to face Peru’s climate crisis.

Aired: 09/30/25
Extras
Watch 2:55
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Building Lagoons to Harvest Rainwater
Engineer Magdalena Machaca Mendieta explains how she builds lagoons to harvest rainwater.
Clip: S2025 E4 | 2:55
Watch 2:42
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
The History and Folklore of Omiwatari
Japan’s Omiwatari, the sacred "Crossing of the Gods" faces extinction due to climate change.
Clip: S2025 E3 | 2:42
Watch 2:36
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Desertification in Chinguetti
Chinguetti, a sacred site, faces climate change and heritage loss.
Clip: S2025 E2 | 2:36
Watch 0:30
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Series Preview
Examine the impact of climate change on sacred places around the world in this four-part series.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 4:12
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Mamo Camilo and the Spiritual Beliefs of the Arhuaco
Gulnaz introduces Mamo Camilo and he shares the spiritual beliefs of the Arhuaco.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:12
Latest Episodes
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Saving the World's Forests
Venture to Japan, where 500-year-old climate records reveal how global warming is upending ancient t
Episode: S2025 E3
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Stopping the Desert
Travel across Africa’s Sahel, where Muslims and Christians unite to fight desertification.
Episode: S2025 E2
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
The Heart of the World
Journey to the sacred world of the Arhuaco people, carriers of a vital message for humanity.
Episode: S2025 E1