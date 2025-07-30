100 WVIA Way
Examine the impact of climate change on sacred places around the world with journalist Gulnaz Khan. Meet faith leaders drawing on ancient wisdom and spiritual resilience to confront the crisis with hope and action in this powerful four-part series.

Watch 2:55
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Building Lagoons to Harvest Rainwater
Engineer Magdalena Machaca Mendieta explains how she builds lagoons to harvest rainwater.
Clip: S2025 E4 | 2:55
Watch 2:42
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
The History and Folklore of Omiwatari
Japan’s Omiwatari, the sacred "Crossing of the Gods" faces extinction due to climate change.
Clip: S2025 E3 | 2:42
Watch 2:36
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Desertification in Chinguetti
Chinguetti, a sacred site, faces climate change and heritage loss.
Clip: S2025 E2 | 2:36
Latest Episodes
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Reclaiming Peru’s Glaciers
Follow Catholic and Quechua traditions confronting Peru’s climate crisis.
Episode: S2025 E4
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Saving the World's Forests
Venture to Japan, where 500-year-old climate records reveal how global warming is upending ancient t
Episode: S2025 E3
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Stopping the Desert
Travel across Africa’s Sahel, where Muslims and Christians unite to fight desertification.
Episode: S2025 E2
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
The Heart of the World
Journey to the sacred world of the Arhuaco people, carriers of a vital message for humanity.
Episode: S2025 E1
Extras
Watch 4:12
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Mamo Camilo and the Spiritual Beliefs of the Arhuaco
Gulnaz introduces Mamo Camilo and he shares the spiritual beliefs of the Arhuaco.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:12
Watch 0:30
Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan
Series Preview
Examine the impact of climate change on sacred places around the world in this four-part series.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30