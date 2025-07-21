Stopping the Desert

Extras
Engineer Magdalena Machaca Mendieta explains how she builds lagoons to harvest rainwater.
Japan’s Omiwatari, the sacred "Crossing of the Gods" faces extinction due to climate change.
Chinguetti, a sacred site, faces climate change and heritage loss.
Examine the impact of climate change on sacred places around the world in this four-part series.
Gulnaz introduces Mamo Camilo and he shares the spiritual beliefs of the Arhuaco.
Follow Catholic and Quechua traditions confronting Peru’s climate crisis.
Venture to Japan, where 500-year-old climate records reveal how global warming is upending ancient t
Journey to the sacred world of the Arhuaco people, carriers of a vital message for humanity.