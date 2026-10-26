2026 Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

Extras
Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
"God Bless America" performed by The U.S. Army Field Band and Angel Blue.
"Battle Hymn of the Republic" performed by The U.S. Army Field Band and Angel Blue.
Trace Adkins and The Six-String Soldiers perform "Somewhere in America."
Trace Adkins and The Six-String Soldiers perform "Still a Soldier."
The US Army Field Band's Soldier's Chorus performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water."
Christian McBride and SGT 1st Class Hamilton Price perform "Centerpiece."
Aubrey Logan performs "How High The Moon" with the US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
Craig Morgan performs "Soldier" with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers
Latest Episodes
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Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration Season 2025
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Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration Season 2024
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Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration Season 2023
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Join country music superstar Mickey Guyton for a heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Honor heroes past and present with this heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.