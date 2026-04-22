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Scholastic Scrimmage

Benton vs. Hughesville

Season 21 Episode 33 | 25m 50s

Benton takes on Hughesville in the CSIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage

Aired: 04/29/26
Extras
Watch 26:10
Scholastic Scrimmage
Wyoming Area vs. Tunkhannock
Wyoming Area vs. Tunkhannock
Episode: S21 E20 | 26:10
Watch 26:06
Scholastic Scrimmage
North Pocono vs. Wayne Highlands
NEIU division Championship
Episode: S19 E30 | 26:06
Watch 24:42
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Millville vs. Weatherly
Millville vs. Weatherly
Episode: S19 E6 | 24:42
Watch 23:35
Scholastic Scrimmage
Selinsgrove vs. Berwick
Selinsgrove vs. Berwick
Episode: S18 E22 | 23:35
Watch 24:35
Scholastic Scrimmage
North Pocono vs. Wallenpaupack
North Pocono vs. Wallenpaupack
Episode: S18 E7 | 24:35
Watch 24:15
Scholastic Scrimmage
Carbondale vs. Wayne Highlands
Carbondale vs. Wayne Highlands
Episode: S18 E8 | 24:15
Watch 24:50
Scholastic Scrimmage
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights
Episode: S18 E5 | 24:50
Watch 24:50
Scholastic Scrimmage
Mountain View vs. North Pocono
Mountain View vs. North Pocono
Episode: S18 E6 | 24:50
Watch 25:30
Scholastic Scrimmage
Susquehanna Community vs. Abington Heights
Susquehanna Community vs. Abington Heights
Episode: S18 E4 | 25:30
Watch 24:00
Scholastic Scrimmage
Western Wayne vs. Riverside
Western Wayne takes on Riverside in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage
Episode: S18 E3 | 24:00
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