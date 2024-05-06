Extras
Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
Amanda and Frida arrive at the hotel and begin renovating after four years of war.
When Sarah's grandparents are robbed, she needs help convincing the police to investigate.
Believing that Sarah is his daughter, Edward begins getting close to her.
The regulars are back to escape their troubles.
Mrs. Fjeldso's relative, the Austrian Jew Robert, escapes from a German concentration camp
Mr. Madsen is close to the goal of his dreams, to be allowed to build in Germany.
January 1933: Madsen and Mr. Frigh convince Fie to open the hotel for a surprise party.
Mrs. Fjeldso receives some alarming news.
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
The hotel is taken over by strangers who want to change it completely. Can it be saved?
Seerup makes a grave mistake. Madsen and Weyse receive an offer from Odegaard Andersen.
Amanda has to give up the hotel if she and Frida are to have a future with Uwe in Germany.
Weyse goes into a rage. But soon, the best kept secret in the hotel is suddenly revealed.
Ellinor’s plans for the hotel take hold, and everyone turns their anger towards Madsen.
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
Madsen is expecting a visit from Seerup and his wife. A guest from the past moves in.
