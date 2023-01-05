Extras
Believing that Sarah is his daughter, Edward begins getting close to her.
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
When Sarah's grandparents are robbed, she needs help convincing the police to investigate.
Amanda and Frida arrive at the hotel and begin renovating after four years of war.
Molin returns from Berlin with an offer to Madsen for a new cooperation with the Germans.
The regulars are back, and everything is looking promising, until...
While Weyse has got some hope back after shooting the film, Ane helps Morten spy on Madsen
Madsen is close to agreeing to Aalborg Airport’s expansion.
A sea mine washes ashore, becoming the beginning of a dramatic end to the guests' holiday.
Merchant Madsen feels complicit in the young German soldier’s desertion.