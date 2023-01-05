100 WVIA Way
Seaside Hotel

Episode 4

Season 9 Episode 4 | 49m 49s

Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.

Aired: 01/12/23
Watch 50:01
Seaside Hotel
Episode 2
Believing that Sarah is his daughter, Edward begins getting close to her.
Episode: S9 E2 | 50:01
Watch 50:40
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
Episode: S9 E5 | 50:40
Watch 50:09
Seaside Hotel
Episode 3
When Sarah's grandparents are robbed, she needs help convincing the police to investigate.
Episode: S9 E3 | 50:09
Watch 50:37
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
Amanda and Frida arrive at the hotel and begin renovating after four years of war.
Episode: S9 E1 | 50:37
Watch 46:20
Seaside Hotel
Collaboration
Molin returns from Berlin with an offer to Madsen for a new cooperation with the Germans.
Episode: S7 E2 | 46:20
Watch 48:12
Seaside Hotel
Obsessed
Summer is almost over, and guests prepare to go home.
Episode: S7 E6 | 48:12
Watch 47:31
Seaside Hotel
Vandalism
Vetterstrom thinks it’s time to show national sentiment.
Episode: S7 E4 | 47:31
Watch 50:15
Seaside Hotel
We're Not Talking About That
The regulars are back, and everything is looking promising, until...
Episode: S8 E1 | 50:15
Watch 47:37
Seaside Hotel
A Gentleman from Copenhagen
While Weyse has got some hope back after shooting the film, Ane helps Morten spy on Madsen
Episode: S7 E5 | 47:37
Watch 48:06
Seaside Hotel
Summer & Sea
Madsen is close to agreeing to Aalborg Airport’s expansion.
Episode: S7 E3 | 48:06
Watch 51:06
Seaside Hotel
The Nail
A sea mine washes ashore, becoming the beginning of a dramatic end to the guests' holiday.
Episode: S8 E5 | 51:06
Watch 49:03
Seaside Hotel
Something for Something
Merchant Madsen feels complicit in the young German soldier’s desertion.
Episode: S8 E4 | 49:03