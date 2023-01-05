Extras
Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
When Sarah's grandparents are robbed, she needs help convincing the police to investigate.
Amanda and Frida arrive at the hotel and begin renovating after four years of war.
The regulars are back, and everything is looking promising, until...
Madsen is close to agreeing to Aalborg Airport’s expansion.
While Weyse has got some hope back after shooting the film, Ane helps Morten spy on Madsen
Molin returns from Berlin with an offer to Madsen for a new cooperation with the Germans.
