Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
When Sarah's grandparents are robbed, she needs help convincing the police to investigate.
Believing that Sarah is his daughter, Edward begins getting close to her.
The regulars are back, and everything is looking promising, until...
Madsen is close to agreeing to Aalborg Airport’s expansion.
Summer is almost over, and guests prepare to go home.
While Weyse has got some hope back after shooting the film, Ane helps Morten spy on Madsen
Molin returns from Berlin with an offer to Madsen for a new cooperation with the Germans.
Season 9
Seaside Hotel Season 8
Seaside Hotel Season 7
Seaside Hotel Season 6
Seaside Hotel Season 5
Seaside Hotel Season 4
Seaside Hotel Season 3
Seaside Hotel Season 2
Season 1
The regulars are back to escape their troubles.
Mrs. Fjeldso's relative, the Austrian Jew Robert, escapes from a German concentration camp
Mr. Madsen is close to the goal of his dreams, to be allowed to build in Germany.
January 1933: Madsen and Mr. Frigh convince Fie to open the hotel for a surprise party.
Mrs. Fjeldso receives some alarming news.