100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seaside Hotel

Episode 9

Season 10 Episode 9 | 55m 28s

The hotel is taken over by strangers who want to change it completely. The end of an era? Or time to make one last attempt to save the Seaside Hotel?

Aired: 05/30/24
Funding for Seaside Hotel is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 49:49
Seaside Hotel
Episode 4
Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.
Episode: S9 E4 | 49:49
Watch 50:40
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
Episode: S9 E5 | 50:40
Watch 50:37
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
Amanda and Frida arrive at the hotel and begin renovating after four years of war.
Episode: S9 E1 | 50:37
Watch 50:09
Seaside Hotel
Episode 3
When Sarah's grandparents are robbed, she needs help convincing the police to investigate.
Episode: S9 E3 | 50:09
Watch 50:01
Seaside Hotel
Episode 2
Believing that Sarah is his daughter, Edward begins getting close to her.
Episode: S9 E2 | 50:01
Watch 48:17
Seaside Hotel
No Germans Here
Despite the war, new owner Amanda opens the doors for her first season.
Episode: S7 E1 | 48:17
Watch 47:31
Seaside Hotel
Vandalism
Vetterstrom thinks it’s time to show national sentiment.
Episode: S7 E4 | 47:31
Watch 46:20
Seaside Hotel
Collaboration
Molin returns from Berlin with an offer to Madsen for a new cooperation with the Germans.
Episode: S7 E2 | 46:20
Watch 48:06
Seaside Hotel
Summer & Sea
Madsen is close to agreeing to Aalborg Airport’s expansion.
Episode: S7 E3 | 48:06
Watch 48:12
Seaside Hotel
Obsessed
Summer is almost over, and guests prepare to go home.
Episode: S7 E6 | 48:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Seaside Hotel Season 8
  • Seaside Hotel Season 7
  • Seaside Hotel Season 6
  • Seaside Hotel Season 5
  • Seaside Hotel Season 4
  • Seaside Hotel Season 3
  • Seaside Hotel Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 50:11
Seaside Hotel
Episode 2
Madsen is determined to secure a deal. Young actress Kitty Hansen moves in to rehearse.
Episode: S10 E2 | 50:11
Watch 49:58
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
Episode: S10 E1 | 49:58
Watch 50:10
Seaside Hotel
Episode 7
Seerup makes a grave mistake. Madsen and Weyse receive an offer from Odegaard Andersen.
Episode: S10 E7 | 50:10
Watch 50:12
Seaside Hotel
Episode 6
Amanda has to give up the hotel if she and Frida are to have a future with Uwe in Germany.
Episode: S10 E6 | 50:12
Watch 50:47
Seaside Hotel
Episode 3
Weyse goes into a rage. But soon, the best kept secret in the hotel is suddenly revealed.
Episode: S10 E3 | 50:47
Watch 51:12
Seaside Hotel
Episode 8
Ellinor’s plans for the hotel take hold, and everyone turns their anger towards Madsen.
Episode: S10 E8 | 51:12
Watch 50:38
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
Episode: S10 E5 | 50:38
Watch 49:50
Seaside Hotel
Episode 4
Madsen is expecting a visit from Seerup and his wife. A guest from the past moves in.
Episode: S10 E4 | 49:50
Watch 49:49
Seaside Hotel
Episode 4
Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.
Episode: S9 E4 | 49:49
Watch 50:40
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
Episode: S9 E5 | 50:40