Extras
Believing that Sarah is his daughter, Edward begins getting close to her.
Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
When Sarah's grandparents are robbed, she needs help convincing the police to investigate.
Amanda and Frida arrive at the hotel and begin renovating after four years of war.
Molin returns from Berlin with an offer to Madsen for a new cooperation with the Germans.
Summer is almost over, and guests prepare to go home.
Vetterstrom thinks it’s time to show national sentiment.
The regulars are back, and everything is looking promising, until...
While Weyse has got some hope back after shooting the film, Ane helps Morten spy on Madsen
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 10
-
Season 9
-
Seaside Hotel Season 8
-
Seaside Hotel Season 7
-
Seaside Hotel Season 6
-
Seaside Hotel Season 5
-
Seaside Hotel Season 4
-
Seaside Hotel Season 3
-
Seaside Hotel Season 2
-
Season 1
Madsen is determined to secure a deal. Young actress Kitty Hansen moves in to rehearse.
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
The hotel is taken over by strangers who want to change it completely. Can it be saved?
Amanda has to give up the hotel if she and Frida are to have a future with Uwe in Germany.
Weyse goes into a rage. But soon, the best kept secret in the hotel is suddenly revealed.
Ellinor’s plans for the hotel take hold, and everyone turns their anger towards Madsen.
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
Madsen is expecting a visit from Seerup and his wife. A guest from the past moves in.
Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.