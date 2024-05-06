100 WVIA Way
Seaside Hotel

Episode 7

Season 10 Episode 7 | 50m 10s

Seerup wants to keep the hotel as it is. Madsen and Weyse receive an offer from Odegaard Andersen, and Otilia gets a letter.

Aired: 05/30/24
Funding for Seaside Hotel is provided by Viking.
