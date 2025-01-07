100 WVIA Way
Serving Up Science

Season 5
Extras
Watch 6:45
Serving Up Science
Gas vs Induction Stoves : The Heated Debate
Gas stoves are a staple in many kitchens, but a cleaner alternative could be induction cooktops.
Episode: S5 E502 | 6:45
Watch 5:42
Serving Up Science
Why Does Water Taste Different?
Bottled, tap, or purified—water has its own unique flavor! But why?
Episode: S5 E501 | 5:42
Watch 6:52
Serving Up Science
Can Soil Make or Break Our Food Future?
Unearth the world beneath our feet and soil's vital role in our food system.
Episode: S4 E4 | 6:52
Watch 5:01
Serving Up Science
Sell By, Best By? Or Just Bye-Bye? Decoding Food Expiration
Uncover the secrets behind "sell by," "best by," and "use by" food date labels.
Episode: S4 E5 | 5:01
Watch 8:52
Serving Up Science
Dare to Taste Bugs? Good for You, Great for the World.
Unearth the history of insect eating and explore the protein-packed world of insects.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:52
Watch 7:30
Serving Up Science
Sugar and Hyperactivity: What Does Research Say?
Get ready to reevaluate everything you thought you knew about sugar and hyperactivity.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:30
Watch 4:48
Serving Up Science
Does it really matter what eggs you buy?
Discover the Truth Behind Egg Labels and the differences between them all.
Episode: S4 E1 | 4:48
Watch 4:22
Serving Up Science
Test Tube T-bones?! | Serving Up Science
Would you eat steak grown in a lab? Chicken from a petri dish? It's not science fiction!
Episode: S3 E305 | 4:22
Watch 7:22
Serving Up Science
What’s the buzz about caffeine? | Serving Up Science
What does caffeine do to our bodies that makes us perk up and give us a mood boost?
Episode: S3 E304 | 7:22
Watch 4:08
Serving Up Science
Stop Cooking with the Wrong Oils! | Serving Up Science
Not all oils are created equal. With so many options, what’s a home chef to do?
Episode: S3 E303 | 4:08
