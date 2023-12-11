100 WVIA Way
Serving Up Science

Does it really matter what eggs you buy?

Season 4 Episode 1 | 4m 48s

Decode the diverse world of egg labels. From conventional to cage-free, free-range, organic, and pasture-raised choices, delve into the nuances of ... eggs! Sheril uncovers the impact of living conditions on chicken welfare and if this impacts egg nutrition.

Aired: 12/06/23
Extras
Watch 8:52
Serving Up Science
Dare to Taste Bugs? Good for You, Great for the World.
Unearth the history of insect eating and explore the protein-packed world of insects.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:52
Watch 5:01
Serving Up Science
Sell By, Best By? Or Just Bye-Bye? Decoding Food Expiration
Uncover the secrets behind "sell by," "best by," and "use by" food date labels.
Episode: S4 E5 | 5:01
Watch 6:52
Serving Up Science
Can Soil Make or Break Our Food Future?
Unearth the world beneath our feet and soil's vital role in our food system.
Episode: S4 E4 | 6:52
Watch 7:30
Serving Up Science
Sugar and Hyperactivity: What Does Research Say?
Get ready to reevaluate everything you thought you knew about sugar and hyperactivity.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:30
Watch 4:22
Serving Up Science
Test Tube T-bones?! | Serving Up Science
Would you eat steak grown in a lab? Chicken from a petri dish? It's not science fiction!
Episode: S3 E305 | 4:22
Watch 7:22
Serving Up Science
What’s the buzz about caffeine? | Serving Up Science
What does caffeine do to our bodies that makes us perk up and give us a mood boost?
Episode: S3 E304 | 7:22
Watch 4:08
Serving Up Science
Stop Cooking with the Wrong Oils! | Serving Up Science
Not all oils are created equal. With so many options, what’s a home chef to do?
Episode: S3 E303 | 4:08
Watch 7:12
Serving Up Science
The Truth About Truffles | Serving Up Science
Think your truffle popcorn has real truffle? Think again.
Episode: S3 E302 | 7:12
Watch 6:32
Serving Up Science
How Junk Food Hijacks Your Brain | Serving Up Science
Why do we crave fatty, sugary, and salty snacks? We put junk food under the microscope
Episode: S3 E301 | 6:32
Watch 10:39
Serving Up Science
Burger Brawl: Plant Protein Vs Meat
We’re challenging some serious carnivores in the ultimate burger brawl.
Episode: S2 E205 | 10:39
