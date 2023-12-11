100 WVIA Way
Serving Up Science

Sugar and Hyperactivity: What Does Research Say?

Season 4 Episode 3 | 7m 30s

Get ready to reevaluate everything you thought you knew about sugar and hyperactivity. From birthday parties to school celebrations, we've all heard the warnings about sugar and hyperactivity in kids. But what if we told you that science has a different story to tell?

Aired: 12/10/23
Watch 8:52
Serving Up Science
Dare to Taste Bugs? Good for You, Great for the World.
Unearth the history of insect eating and explore the protein-packed world of insects.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:52
Watch 5:01
Serving Up Science
Sell By, Best By? Or Just Bye-Bye? Decoding Food Expiration
Uncover the secrets behind "sell by," "best by," and "use by" food date labels.
Episode: S4 E5 | 5:01
Watch 6:52
Serving Up Science
Can Soil Make or Break Our Food Future?
Unearth the world beneath our feet and soil's vital role in our food system.
Episode: S4 E4 | 6:52
Watch 4:48
Serving Up Science
Does it really matter what eggs you buy?
Discover the Truth Behind Egg Labels and the differences between them all.
Episode: S4 E1 | 4:48
Watch 4:22
Serving Up Science
Test Tube T-bones?! | Serving Up Science
Would you eat steak grown in a lab? Chicken from a petri dish? It's not science fiction!
Episode: S3 E305 | 4:22
Watch 7:22
Serving Up Science
What’s the buzz about caffeine? | Serving Up Science
What does caffeine do to our bodies that makes us perk up and give us a mood boost?
Episode: S3 E304 | 7:22
Watch 4:08
Serving Up Science
Stop Cooking with the Wrong Oils! | Serving Up Science
Not all oils are created equal. With so many options, what’s a home chef to do?
Episode: S3 E303 | 4:08
Watch 7:12
Serving Up Science
The Truth About Truffles | Serving Up Science
Think your truffle popcorn has real truffle? Think again.
Episode: S3 E302 | 7:12
Watch 6:32
Serving Up Science
How Junk Food Hijacks Your Brain | Serving Up Science
Why do we crave fatty, sugary, and salty snacks? We put junk food under the microscope
Episode: S3 E301 | 6:32
Watch 10:39
Serving Up Science
Burger Brawl: Plant Protein Vs Meat
We’re challenging some serious carnivores in the ultimate burger brawl.
Episode: S2 E205 | 10:39
