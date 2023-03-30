100 WVIA Way
The Silence of Water

Episode 6

Season 1 Episode 6 | 46m 42s

With his last breath, Franco swears to Anna that he did not kill Laura. Was he telling the truth? Meanwhile, Luisa's direct superior--and ex--arrives and ousts Andrea from the investigation. Suspicions fall on Don Carlo.

Aired: 04/06/23
Watch 53:17
The Silence of Water
Episode 5
Rocco helps Sergio do a pick-up and accuses Elio of murdering his family.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:17
Watch 52:57
The Silence of Water
Episode 6
A missing piece of a picture frame helps force an explanation from a suspect.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:57
Watch 58:40
The Silence of Water
Episode 2
Rocco's erratic behavior keeps getting him into trouble. Guilia wants to go home.
Episode: S2 E2 | 58:40
Watch 55:08
The Silence of Water
Episode 4
Matteo is smitten with his newfound father. But is he hiding a terrifying truth?
Episode: S2 E4 | 55:08
Watch 52:30
The Silence of Water
Episode 1
Luisa and Andrea investigate who murdered Guilia’s family. Their suspect list only grows.
Episode: S2 E1 | 52:30
Watch 54:15
The Silence of Water
Episode 3
Katja explains her relation to Rocco and the truth about the white car.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:15
Watch 54:13
The Silence of Water
Episode 7
Rocco's father sells his tugboat business to help fund the fight for custody of Giulia.
Episode: S2 E7 | 54:13
Watch 49:26
The Silence of Water
Episode 1
The people of Castel Marciano are looking for a missing teenage girl.
Episode: S1 E1 | 49:26
Watch 51:11
The Silence of Water
Episode 2
The arrival of an outside investigator complicates the search for Laura’s killer.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:11
Watch 49:42
The Silence of Water
Episode 3
Andrea's son Matteo has become a prime suspect.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:42
