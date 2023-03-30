100 WVIA Way
The Silence of Water

Episode 7

Season 1 Episode 7 | 47m 24s

The blood on Matteo's shoes is Laura’s, but Luisa believes in his innocence. Meanwhile, she and Andrea learn that Don Carlo accompanied Laura to the gynecologist for an abortion. Then, Grazia’s father makes a stunning confession.

Aired: 04/06/23
Extras
Watch 59:31
The Silence of Water
Episode 8
Just when everything seems to work out, there's always something that can go wrong.
Episode: S2 E8 | 59:31
Watch 49:42
The Silence of Water
Episode 3
Andrea's son Matteo has become a prime suspect.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:42
Watch 51:11
The Silence of Water
Episode 2
The arrival of an outside investigator complicates the search for Laura’s killer.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:11
Watch 48:39
The Silence of Water
Episode 4
Andrea is torn between being an officer and a father. Luisa’s dark past torments her.
Episode: S1 E4 | 48:39
Watch 49:43
The Silence of Water
Episode 5
Can Franco convince Anna to leave with him before the police make their case?
Episode: S1 E5 | 49:43
Watch 46:42
The Silence of Water
Episode 6
More help arrives from out of town. Police suspect the local priest of murder.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:42
Watch 52:57
The Silence of Water
Episode 6
A missing piece of a picture frame helps force an explanation from a suspect.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:57
Watch 55:08
The Silence of Water
Episode 4
Matteo is smitten with his newfound father. But is he hiding a terrifying truth?
Episode: S2 E4 | 55:08
Watch 54:13
The Silence of Water
Episode 7
Rocco's father sells his tugboat business to help fund the fight for custody of Giulia.
Episode: S2 E7 | 54:13
Watch 53:17
The Silence of Water
Episode 5
Rocco helps Sergio do a pick-up and accuses Elio of murdering his family.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:17
Watch 58:40
The Silence of Water
Episode 2
Rocco's erratic behavior keeps getting him into trouble. Guilia wants to go home.
Episode: S2 E2 | 58:40
Watch 52:30
The Silence of Water
Episode 1
Luisa and Andrea investigate who murdered Guilia’s family. Their suspect list only grows.
Episode: S2 E1 | 52:30
Watch 54:15
The Silence of Water
Episode 3
Katja explains her relation to Rocco and the truth about the white car.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:15
Watch 49:26
The Silence of Water
Episode 1
The people of Castel Marciano are looking for a missing teenage girl.
Episode: S1 E1 | 49:26
