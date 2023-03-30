Extras
Rocco helps Sergio do a pick-up and accuses Elio of murdering his family.
Just when everything seems to work out, there's always something that can go wrong.
A missing piece of a picture frame helps force an explanation from a suspect.
Matteo is smitten with his newfound father. But is he hiding a terrifying truth?
Katja explains her relation to Rocco and the truth about the white car.
Rocco's father sells his tugboat business to help fund the fight for custody of Giulia.
Rocco's erratic behavior keeps getting him into trouble. Guilia wants to go home.
More help arrives from out of town. Police suspect the local priest of murder.
Matteo attacks the priest when a video of Laura is found on his laptop.
Luisa and Andrea investigate who murdered Guilia’s family. Their suspect list only grows.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Silence of Water Season 2
-
The Silence of Water Season 1
Andrea's son Matteo has become a prime suspect.
The arrival of an outside investigator complicates the search for Laura’s killer.
Andrea is torn between being an officer and a father. Luisa’s dark past torments her.
Can Franco convince Anna to leave with him before the police make their case?
