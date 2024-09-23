100 WVIA Way
Sound Field

How Black Artists Have Influenced Country Music

Season 5 Episode 8 | 11m 28s

Black musicians have deeply shaped country music, from the banjo’s African roots to modern hits by artists like Beyoncé, Lil Nas X, and Shaboozey. Despite its diverse origins, country music has often overlooked these influences, but that’s changing as more voices are recognized.

Aired: 09/18/24
Extras
Watch 9:35
Sound Field
What Do DJs Even Do?
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:35
Watch 10:04
Sound Field
How Did the Theremin Influence Electronic Music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.
Episode: S5 E7 | 10:04
Watch 10:11
Sound Field
Has Streaming Made It Harder to Find New Music You Love?
How has streaming and social media impacted the way people connect with music?
Episode: S5 E3 | 10:11
Watch 9:11
Sound Field
How Do You Preserve a Thousands Year Old Musical Style?
Explore Hmong cultural preservation through music, focusing on the styles of lug txaj and kwv txhiaj
Episode: S5 E2 | 9:11
Watch 13:28
Sound Field
Why This Mexican Genre Is Growing As Fast As K-Pop
Linda Diaz explores the global phenomenon of Sierreño music through the lens of Gen Z musicians.
Episode: S5 E1 | 13:28
Watch 12:56
Sound Field
How Beatboxers Turn Their Mouth into an Orchestra
Let's dive into the vocal art form of beatboxing.
Episode: S4 E6 | 12:56
Watch 13:01
Sound Field
What Do They Mean When They Call Hip Hop “Alternative”?
Dive into the world of alternative Hip Hop and explore how it relates to rap and R&B.
Episode: S4 E5 | 13:01
Watch 12:46
Sound Field
Why Have So Many Countries Adopted Drill Rap?
This episode explores how drill music has inspired and shaped the global rap scene.
Episode: S4 E4 | 12:46
Watch 12:07
Sound Field
How Did Ms. Lauryn Hill Redefine Hip Hop and R&B?
We explore the incredible legacy of one of Hip Hop's most iconic figures: Ms. Lauryn Hill
Episode: S4 E3 | 12:07
Watch 13:53
Sound Field
The Art of Diss: The History of Battle Rap
Explore the rich history of battle rap and the birth of the Ultimate Rap League (URL).
Episode: S4 E2 | 13:53
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Sound Field Season 3
  • Sound Field Season 2
  • Sound Field Season 1
