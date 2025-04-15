How to Make ANYTHING Funky (feat. Nik West)

Extras
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
How have black musicians shaped country music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.
How has streaming and social media impacted the way people connect with music?
Explore Hmong cultural preservation through music, focusing on the styles of lug txaj and kwv txhiaj
Linda Diaz explores the global phenomenon of Sierreño music through the lens of Gen Z musicians.
Let's dive into the vocal art form of beatboxing.
Dive into the world of alternative Hip Hop and explore how it relates to rap and R&B.
This episode explores how drill music has inspired and shaped the global rap scene.
We explore the incredible legacy of one of Hip Hop's most iconic figures: Ms. Lauryn Hill
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 5
-
Season 4
-
Sound Field Season 3
-
Sound Field Season 2
-
Sound Field Season 1
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
How have black musicians shaped country music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.
Sylvester's powerful falsetto and dynamic stage presence redefined the disco era.
Inspired by horror movies and dark themes, legendary bands created a theatrically dark genre, Metal.
Explore the iconic "four-on-the-floor" beat and its impact on genres like disco, house, and pop.
How has streaming and social media impacted the way people connect with music?
Explore Hmong cultural preservation through music, focusing on the styles of lug txaj and kwv txhiaj
Linda Diaz explores the global phenomenon of Sierreño music through the lens of Gen Z musicians.
Let's dive into the vocal art form of beatboxing.