Sound Field

How to Make ANYTHING Funky (feat. Nik West)

Season 5 Episode 10 | 9m 37s

What are the ingredients of a funky bass line? Arthur L.A. Buckner gets a lesson from bassist Nik West and talks to funk scholar Rickey Vincent to find what it takes to add funk to any song - even Hot Cross Buns.

Aired: 04/15/25
Watch 9:35
Sound Field
What Do DJs Even Do?
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:35
Watch 11:28
Sound Field
How Black Artists Have Influenced Country Music
How have black musicians shaped country music?
Episode: S5 E8 | 11:28
Watch 10:04
Sound Field
How Did the Theremin Influence Electronic Music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.
Episode: S5 E7 | 10:04
Watch 10:11
Sound Field
Has Streaming Made It Harder to Find New Music You Love?
How has streaming and social media impacted the way people connect with music?
Episode: S5 E3 | 10:11
Watch 9:11
Sound Field
How Do You Preserve a Thousands Year Old Musical Style?
Explore Hmong cultural preservation through music, focusing on the styles of lug txaj and kwv txhiaj
Episode: S5 E2 | 9:11
Watch 13:28
Sound Field
Why This Mexican Genre Is Growing As Fast As K-Pop
Linda Diaz explores the global phenomenon of Sierreño music through the lens of Gen Z musicians.
Episode: S5 E1 | 13:28
Watch 12:56
Sound Field
How Beatboxers Turn Their Mouth into an Orchestra
Let's dive into the vocal art form of beatboxing.
Episode: S4 E6 | 12:56
Watch 13:01
Sound Field
What Do They Mean When They Call Hip Hop “Alternative”?
Dive into the world of alternative Hip Hop and explore how it relates to rap and R&B.
Episode: S4 E5 | 13:01
Watch 12:46
Sound Field
Why Have So Many Countries Adopted Drill Rap?
This episode explores how drill music has inspired and shaped the global rap scene.
Episode: S4 E4 | 12:46
Watch 12:07
Sound Field
How Did Ms. Lauryn Hill Redefine Hip Hop and R&B?
We explore the incredible legacy of one of Hip Hop's most iconic figures: Ms. Lauryn Hill
Episode: S4 E3 | 12:07
