Sound Field

How Do You Preserve a Thousands Year Old Musical Style?

Season 5 Episode 2 | 9m 11s

Discover the deep historical roots of Hmong folk singing, a tradition that originated in China and migrated through Southeast Asia to America after the Secret War. We explore Hmong cultural preservation through music, focusing on the styles of lug txaj and kwv txhiaj, which are performed and cherished at community gatherings like the Hmong New Year and weddings.

Aired: 05/08/24
Watch 13:28
Sound Field
Why This Mexican Genre Is Growing As Fast As K-Pop
Linda Diaz explores the global phenomenon of Sierreño music through the lens of Gen Z musicians.
Episode: S5 E1 | 13:28
Watch 12:56
Sound Field
How Beatboxers Turn Their Mouth into an Orchestra
Let's dive into the vocal art form of beatboxing.
Episode: S4 E6 | 12:56
Watch 13:01
Sound Field
What Do They Mean When They Call Hip Hop “Alternative”?
Dive into the world of alternative Hip Hop and explore how it relates to rap and R&B.
Episode: S4 E5 | 13:01
Watch 12:46
Sound Field
Why Have So Many Countries Adopted Drill Rap?
This episode explores how drill music has inspired and shaped the global rap scene.
Episode: S4 E4 | 12:46
Watch 12:07
Sound Field
How Did Ms. Lauryn Hill Redefine Hip Hop and R&B?
We explore the incredible legacy of one of Hip Hop's most iconic figures: Ms. Lauryn Hill
Episode: S4 E3 | 12:07
Watch 13:53
Sound Field
The Art of Diss: The History of Battle Rap
Explore the rich history of battle rap and the birth of the Ultimate Rap League (URL).
Episode: S4 E2 | 13:53
Watch 14:04
Sound Field
How One Drum Beat Changed Hip Hop Forever
Join us as we explore the life and legacy of Clyde Stubblefield.
Episode: S4 E1 | 14:04
Watch 9:28
Sound Field
Jazz Drummer Learns Japanese Taiko Drumming
Learn taiko from TaikoArts Midwest and meet Tiffany Tamaribuchi, an O-Daiko player.
Episode: S3 E7 | 9:28
Watch 11:13
Sound Field
Why Is Brandy Called the “Vocal Bible”?
Learn about Brandy Norwood's vocal technique and her lasting impact on the music industry.
Episode: S3 E6 | 11:13
Watch 12:53
Sound Field
Is Pop-Punk Coming Back?
Explore pop punk’s popularity. FeFe Dobson helps us answer the question, “Why now?”
Episode: S3 E5 | 12:53
