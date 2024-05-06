Why This Mexican Genre Is Growing As Fast As K-Pop

Extras
Let's dive into the vocal art form of beatboxing.
Dive into the world of alternative Hip Hop and explore how it relates to rap and R&B.
This episode explores how drill music has inspired and shaped the global rap scene.
We explore the incredible legacy of one of Hip Hop's most iconic figures: Ms. Lauryn Hill
Explore the rich history of battle rap and the birth of the Ultimate Rap League (URL).
Join us as we explore the life and legacy of Clyde Stubblefield.
Learn taiko from TaikoArts Midwest and meet Tiffany Tamaribuchi, an O-Daiko player.
Learn about Brandy Norwood's vocal technique and her lasting impact on the music industry.
Explore pop punk’s popularity. FeFe Dobson helps us answer the question, “Why now?”
Host Linda Diaz discusses some ICONIC backing vocals from our favorite R&B songs.
