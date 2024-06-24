100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound Field

How This Drum Beat Changed Dance Music Forever

Season 5 Episode 4 | 10m 46s

From disco's golden era to its resurgence in modern pop, Jojo and Linda trace the four-on-the-floor pattern's journey through rock, funk, and beyond. They uncover how a beat popularized by drummer Earl Young set the stage for disco and its transformation through electronic instruments in house and techno. They also explore the rhythm's nu-disco revival and its influence on contemporary pop music.

Aired: 06/24/24
Extras
Watch 10:11
Sound Field
Has Streaming Made It Harder to Find New Music You Love?
How has streaming and social media impacted the way people connect with music?
Episode: S5 E3 | 10:11
Watch 9:11
Sound Field
How Do You Preserve a Thousands Year Old Musical Style?
Explore Hmong cultural preservation through music, focusing on the styles of lug txaj and kwv txhiaj
Episode: S5 E2 | 9:11
Watch 13:28
Sound Field
Why This Mexican Genre Is Growing As Fast As K-Pop
Linda Diaz explores the global phenomenon of Sierreño music through the lens of Gen Z musicians.
Episode: S5 E1 | 13:28
Watch 12:56
Sound Field
How Beatboxers Turn Their Mouth into an Orchestra
Let's dive into the vocal art form of beatboxing.
Episode: S4 E6 | 12:56
Watch 13:01
Sound Field
What Do They Mean When They Call Hip Hop “Alternative”?
Dive into the world of alternative Hip Hop and explore how it relates to rap and R&B.
Episode: S4 E5 | 13:01
Watch 12:46
Sound Field
Why Have So Many Countries Adopted Drill Rap?
This episode explores how drill music has inspired and shaped the global rap scene.
Episode: S4 E4 | 12:46
Watch 12:07
Sound Field
How Did Ms. Lauryn Hill Redefine Hip Hop and R&B?
We explore the incredible legacy of one of Hip Hop's most iconic figures: Ms. Lauryn Hill
Episode: S4 E3 | 12:07
Watch 13:53
Sound Field
The Art of Diss: The History of Battle Rap
Explore the rich history of battle rap and the birth of the Ultimate Rap League (URL).
Episode: S4 E2 | 13:53
Watch 14:04
Sound Field
How One Drum Beat Changed Hip Hop Forever
Join us as we explore the life and legacy of Clyde Stubblefield.
Episode: S4 E1 | 14:04
Watch 9:28
Sound Field
Jazz Drummer Learns Japanese Taiko Drumming
Learn taiko from TaikoArts Midwest and meet Tiffany Tamaribuchi, an O-Daiko player.
Episode: S3 E7 | 9:28
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Sound Field Season 3
  • Sound Field Season 2
  • Sound Field Season 1
Watch 10:11
Sound Field
Has Streaming Made It Harder to Find New Music You Love?
How has streaming and social media impacted the way people connect with music?
Episode: S5 E3 | 10:11
Watch 9:11
Sound Field
How Do You Preserve a Thousands Year Old Musical Style?
Explore Hmong cultural preservation through music, focusing on the styles of lug txaj and kwv txhiaj
Episode: S5 E2 | 9:11
Watch 13:28
Sound Field
Why This Mexican Genre Is Growing As Fast As K-Pop
Linda Diaz explores the global phenomenon of Sierreño music through the lens of Gen Z musicians.
Episode: S5 E1 | 13:28
Watch 12:56
Sound Field
How Beatboxers Turn Their Mouth into an Orchestra
Let's dive into the vocal art form of beatboxing.
Episode: S4 E6 | 12:56
Watch 13:01
Sound Field
What Do They Mean When They Call Hip Hop “Alternative”?
Dive into the world of alternative Hip Hop and explore how it relates to rap and R&B.
Episode: S4 E5 | 13:01
Watch 12:46
Sound Field
Why Have So Many Countries Adopted Drill Rap?
This episode explores how drill music has inspired and shaped the global rap scene.
Episode: S4 E4 | 12:46
Watch 12:07
Sound Field
How Did Ms. Lauryn Hill Redefine Hip Hop and R&B?
We explore the incredible legacy of one of Hip Hop's most iconic figures: Ms. Lauryn Hill
Episode: S4 E3 | 12:07
Watch 13:53
Sound Field
The Art of Diss: The History of Battle Rap
Explore the rich history of battle rap and the birth of the Ultimate Rap League (URL).
Episode: S4 E2 | 13:53
Watch 14:04
Sound Field
How One Drum Beat Changed Hip Hop Forever
Join us as we explore the life and legacy of Clyde Stubblefield.
Episode: S4 E1 | 14:04
Watch 9:28
Sound Field
Jazz Drummer Learns Japanese Taiko Drumming
Learn taiko from TaikoArts Midwest and meet Tiffany Tamaribuchi, an O-Daiko player.
Episode: S3 E7 | 9:28