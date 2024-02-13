100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sovereign Innovations

Celebrating the Diversity of Indigenous Homes

Season 1 Episode 3 | 10m 44s

Since the beginning of humanity, Indigenous people have created homes and formed communities; in both the structural, tangible sense of the word, and the warm and fuzzy, emotional sense. Some of those early Indigenous designs continue to serve as inspiration for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous architects as they develop the world’s infrastructure.

Aired: 02/12/24
Extras
Watch 10:15
Sovereign Innovations
How Shells Tell Native History
Join host Cheyenne Bearfoot on Sovereign Innovations as she uncovers a profound legacy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:15
Watch 8:52
Sovereign Innovations
How Native Women Are Revolutionizing Film Narratives
We are celebrating the power, stories, & brilliance of Indigenous women in film.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:52
Watch 10:59
Sovereign Innovations
How Indigenous Music Impacts Modern Genres
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:59
Watch 10:09
Sovereign Innovations
What Does “Authentically” Indigenous Look Like?
Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:09
Latest Episodes
Watch 10:15
Sovereign Innovations
How Shells Tell Native History
Join host Cheyenne Bearfoot on Sovereign Innovations as she uncovers a profound legacy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:15
Watch 8:52
Sovereign Innovations
How Native Women Are Revolutionizing Film Narratives
We are celebrating the power, stories, & brilliance of Indigenous women in film.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:52
Watch 10:59
Sovereign Innovations
How Indigenous Music Impacts Modern Genres
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:59
Watch 10:09
Sovereign Innovations
What Does “Authentically” Indigenous Look Like?
Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:09