Sovereign Innovations

What Does “Authentically” Indigenous Look Like?

Season 1 Episode 1 | 10m 09s

Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive and thrive now and across the centuries. Our host, Cheyenne Bearfoot, will explore various native and Indigenous identities across the globe in order to unravel stereotypes that have diminished innovations made by Indigenous peoples.

Aired: 11/14/23
Extras
Watch 8:52
Sovereign Innovations
How Native Women Are Revolutionizing Film Narratives
We are celebrating the power, stories, & brilliance of Indigenous women in film.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:52
Watch 10:15
Sovereign Innovations
How Shells Tell Native History
Join host Cheyenne Bearfoot on Sovereign Innovations as she uncovers a profound legacy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:15
Watch 10:44
Sovereign Innovations
Celebrating the Diversity of Indigenous Homes
Indigenous architecture and how it continues to inspire.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:44
Watch 10:59
Sovereign Innovations
How Indigenous Music Impacts Modern Genres
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:59
