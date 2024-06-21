100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sovereign Innovations

How Indigenous Knowledge Connects to Science

Season 1 Episode 8 | 8m 21s

Welcome back to Sovereign Innovations with your host, Cheyenne Bearfoot! In this episode, we dive deep into the fascinating world of Indigenous knowledge and storytelling. Let's celebrate the wisdom and innovation of Indigenous peoples and see how their stories continue to shape our understanding of the world.

Aired: 06/20/24
Extras
Watch 9:21
Sovereign Innovations
How Do Indigenous People Use Laughter as Medicine
Cheyenne Bearfoot delves into the healing power of laughter within Native cultures.
Episode: S1 E7 | 9:21
Watch 9:28
Sovereign Innovations
What is an Indigenous Kitchen?
Explore Indigenous food sovereignty with Cheyenne Bearfoot & Chef Crystal Wahpepah.
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:28
Watch 8:52
Sovereign Innovations
How Native Women Are Revolutionizing Film Narratives
We are celebrating the power, stories, & brilliance of Indigenous women in film.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:52
Watch 10:15
Sovereign Innovations
How Shells Tell Native History
Join host Cheyenne Bearfoot on Sovereign Innovations as she uncovers a profound legacy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:15
Watch 10:44
Sovereign Innovations
Celebrating the Diversity of Indigenous Homes
Indigenous architecture and how it continues to inspire.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:44
Watch 10:59
Sovereign Innovations
How Indigenous Music Impacts Modern Genres
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:59
Watch 10:09
Sovereign Innovations
What Does “Authentically” Indigenous Look Like?
Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:09
Latest Episodes
Watch 9:21
Sovereign Innovations
How Do Indigenous People Use Laughter as Medicine
Cheyenne Bearfoot delves into the healing power of laughter within Native cultures.
Episode: S1 E7 | 9:21
Watch 9:28
Sovereign Innovations
What is an Indigenous Kitchen?
Explore Indigenous food sovereignty with Cheyenne Bearfoot & Chef Crystal Wahpepah.
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:28
Watch 10:15
Sovereign Innovations
How Shells Tell Native History
Join host Cheyenne Bearfoot on Sovereign Innovations as she uncovers a profound legacy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:15
Watch 8:52
Sovereign Innovations
How Native Women Are Revolutionizing Film Narratives
We are celebrating the power, stories, & brilliance of Indigenous women in film.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:52
Watch 10:44
Sovereign Innovations
Celebrating the Diversity of Indigenous Homes
Indigenous architecture and how it continues to inspire.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:44
Watch 10:59
Sovereign Innovations
How Indigenous Music Impacts Modern Genres
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:59
Watch 10:09
Sovereign Innovations
What Does “Authentically” Indigenous Look Like?
Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:09