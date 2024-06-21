How Indigenous Knowledge Connects to Science

Extras
Latest Episodes
Cheyenne Bearfoot delves into the healing power of laughter within Native cultures.
Explore Indigenous food sovereignty with Cheyenne Bearfoot & Chef Crystal Wahpepah.
Join host Cheyenne Bearfoot on Sovereign Innovations as she uncovers a profound legacy.
We are celebrating the power, stories, & brilliance of Indigenous women in film.
Indigenous architecture and how it continues to inspire.
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive