100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sovereign Innovations

How Do Indigenous People Use Laughter as Medicine

Season 1 Episode 7 | 9m 21s

In this episode of Sovereign Innovations, host Cheyenne Bearfoot delves into the healing power of laughter within Native cultures. Join Cheyenne as she navigates through the rich history of comedic storytelling in Indigenous communities. From ancient times to the present day, humor has been a vital tool for coping with adversity and fostering community resilience.

Aired: 05/23/24
Extras
Watch 9:28
Sovereign Innovations
What is an Indigenous Kitchen?
Explore Indigenous food sovereignty with Cheyenne Bearfoot & Chef Crystal Wahpepah.
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:28
Watch 8:52
Sovereign Innovations
How Native Women Are Revolutionizing Film Narratives
We are celebrating the power, stories, & brilliance of Indigenous women in film.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:52
Watch 10:15
Sovereign Innovations
How Shells Tell Native History
Join host Cheyenne Bearfoot on Sovereign Innovations as she uncovers a profound legacy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:15
Watch 10:44
Sovereign Innovations
Celebrating the Diversity of Indigenous Homes
Indigenous architecture and how it continues to inspire.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:44
Watch 10:59
Sovereign Innovations
How Indigenous Music Impacts Modern Genres
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:59
Watch 10:09
Sovereign Innovations
What Does “Authentically” Indigenous Look Like?
Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:09
Latest Episodes
Watch 9:28
Sovereign Innovations
What is an Indigenous Kitchen?
Explore Indigenous food sovereignty with Cheyenne Bearfoot & Chef Crystal Wahpepah.
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:28
Watch 10:15
Sovereign Innovations
How Shells Tell Native History
Join host Cheyenne Bearfoot on Sovereign Innovations as she uncovers a profound legacy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:15
Watch 8:52
Sovereign Innovations
How Native Women Are Revolutionizing Film Narratives
We are celebrating the power, stories, & brilliance of Indigenous women in film.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:52
Watch 10:44
Sovereign Innovations
Celebrating the Diversity of Indigenous Homes
Indigenous architecture and how it continues to inspire.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:44
Watch 10:59
Sovereign Innovations
How Indigenous Music Impacts Modern Genres
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:59
Watch 10:09
Sovereign Innovations
What Does “Authentically” Indigenous Look Like?
Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:09