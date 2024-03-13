100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sovereign Innovations

How Shells Tell Native History

Season 1 Episode 4 | 10m 15s

Join host Cheyenne Bearfoot on Sovereign Innovations as she uncovers the profound legacy of wampum beads in North American history. From sacred symbols to colonial currency, discover the intricate craftsmanship and enduring cultural significance behind these tiny treasures.

Aired: 03/12/24
Extras
Watch 8:52
Sovereign Innovations
How Native Women Are Revolutionizing Film Narratives
We are celebrating the power, stories, & brilliance of Indigenous women in film.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:52
Watch 10:44
Sovereign Innovations
Celebrating the Diversity of Indigenous Homes
Indigenous architecture and how it continues to inspire.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:44
Watch 10:59
Sovereign Innovations
How Indigenous Music Impacts Modern Genres
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:59
Watch 10:09
Sovereign Innovations
What Does “Authentically” Indigenous Look Like?
Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:09
Latest Episodes
Watch 8:52
Sovereign Innovations
How Native Women Are Revolutionizing Film Narratives
We are celebrating the power, stories, & brilliance of Indigenous women in film.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:52
Watch 10:44
Sovereign Innovations
Celebrating the Diversity of Indigenous Homes
Indigenous architecture and how it continues to inspire.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:44
Watch 10:59
Sovereign Innovations
How Indigenous Music Impacts Modern Genres
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:59
Watch 10:09
Sovereign Innovations
What Does “Authentically” Indigenous Look Like?
Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:09