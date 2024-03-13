100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sovereign Innovations

How Native Women Are Revolutionizing Film Narratives

Season 1 Episode 5 | 8m 52s

Welcome to Sovereign Innovations, where we are diving deep into the groundbreaking shifts in cinema. In this episode, host Cheyenne Bearfoot takes us on a journey celebrating the power, stories, and brilliance of Indigenous women in film. From challenging stereotypes to reclaiming narratives, Indigenous women are reshaping the landscape of cinema.

Aired: 03/12/24
Extras
Watch 10:15
Sovereign Innovations
How Shells Tell Native History
Join host Cheyenne Bearfoot on Sovereign Innovations as she uncovers a profound legacy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:15
Watch 10:44
Sovereign Innovations
Celebrating the Diversity of Indigenous Homes
Indigenous architecture and how it continues to inspire.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:44
Watch 10:59
Sovereign Innovations
How Indigenous Music Impacts Modern Genres
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:59
Watch 10:09
Sovereign Innovations
What Does “Authentically” Indigenous Look Like?
Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:09
Latest Episodes
Watch 10:15
Sovereign Innovations
How Shells Tell Native History
Join host Cheyenne Bearfoot on Sovereign Innovations as she uncovers a profound legacy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:15
Watch 10:44
Sovereign Innovations
Celebrating the Diversity of Indigenous Homes
Indigenous architecture and how it continues to inspire.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:44
Watch 10:59
Sovereign Innovations
How Indigenous Music Impacts Modern Genres
The sound of Indigenous communities isn’t limited to flutes and Tom-tom drums!
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:59
Watch 10:09
Sovereign Innovations
What Does “Authentically” Indigenous Look Like?
Discover how Indigenous innovation and technology allows Indigenous communities to survive
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:09