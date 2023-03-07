100 WVIA Way
St. Maik

The Only Decent Man in the Church

Season 3 Episode 5 | 46m 14s

The tent camp for the confirmation candidates is coming up, and Maik uses the opportunity to delay the packaging of the drugs. In the tent camp, Emanuel's obnoxious niece Julia makes life difficult for everyone. Only Maik recognizes what's behind Julia's hard façade. Maik confesses to Eva that Uwe is his father. Meanwhile, Uwe manages to divide the brothers Maik and Kevin more and more.

Aired: 03/16/23
Funding for St. Maik is provided by Viking.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • St. Maik Season 3
  • St. Maik Season 2
  • St. Maik Season 1
Watch 44:23
St. Maik
A Virgin Mary for a Hallelujah
The bank manager has amnesia! Funds are frozen until she recalls her authorization code.
Episode: S2 E7 | 44:23
Watch 46:12
St. Maik
Sweet and Sour Woodworm
Maik creates a fake pest control company to win the bid to repair the church roof.
Episode: S2 E5 | 46:12
Watch 44:27
St. Maik
To Panama with 50 Dildos
After being dragged to Sven’s bachelor party, Maik wakes to a suitcase full of…not money.
Episode: S2 E8 | 44:27
Watch 45:04
St. Maik
Reunification
A fundraising gala gives Maik an opportunity to get close to Eva.
Episode: S2 E4 | 45:04
Watch 44:22
St. Maik
She's Back!
On his way to get tickets to Panama, Maik is run over. Eva and Sven begin to have doubts.
Episode: S2 E9 | 44:22
Watch 45:09
St. Maik
Imaginary Conception
Maik and Kevin must find a way to make it look like the church is undergoing renovations.
Episode: S2 E6 | 45:09
Watch 45:16
St. Maik
Is On It Again
A race is organised to shield Eva's escape from the gang.
Episode: S3 E4 | 45:16
Watch 47:32
St. Maik
A Miracle Isn’t the Solution
A miracle in the church threatens to expose Maik's ecclesiastical cocaine-hiding place.
Episode: S3 E7 | 47:32
Watch 45:37
St. Maik
A Terribly Nice Family
Maik and Kevin's father turns up in Lauterberg.
Episode: S3 E3 | 45:37
Watch 44:17
St. Maik
Amen, Dude!
Maik needs to get five million Euros to rescue Kevin from Katja.
Episode: S3 E8 | 44:17