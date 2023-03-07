100 WVIA Way
St. Maik

Amen, Dude!

Season 3 Episode 8 | 44m 17s

It's Easter, and Katja has taken Kevin hostage. Maik, Eva and Maria hatch a plan to free Kevin and corner Katja, and in this final fight, Maik needs all his tricks – and all of Lauterberg.

Aired: 03/16/23
Funding for St. Maik is provided by Viking.
Watch 46:23
St. Maik
A Brother for a Brother
Eva finally uncovers the truth about Maik's real identity, and places him under arrest.
Episode: S3 E1 | 46:23
Watch 44:23
St. Maik
A Virgin Mary for a Hallelujah
The bank manager has amnesia! Funds are frozen until she recalls her authorization code.
Episode: S2 E7 | 44:23
Watch 44:27
St. Maik
To Panama with 50 Dildos
After being dragged to Sven’s bachelor party, Maik wakes to a suitcase full of…not money.
Episode: S2 E8 | 44:27
Watch 44:22
St. Maik
She's Back!
On his way to get tickets to Panama, Maik is run over. Eva and Sven begin to have doubts.
Episode: S2 E9 | 44:22
Watch 44:29
St. Maik
Padre Mobile or Dog Eat Dog
Ulrich has Maik at gunpoint, but Maria is there to save him.
Episode: S2 E10 | 44:29
Watch 45:16
St. Maik
Is On It Again
A race is organised to shield Eva's escape from the gang.
Episode: S3 E4 | 45:16
Watch 45:37
St. Maik
A Terribly Nice Family
Maik and Kevin's father turns up in Lauterberg.
Episode: S3 E3 | 45:37
Watch 44:51
St. Maik
And then There Was Light
Kevin faces competition from Simone’s baby's biological father.
Episode: S3 E2 | 44:51
Watch 46:12
St. Maik
Sweet and Sour Woodworm
Maik creates a fake pest control company to win the bid to repair the church roof.
Episode: S2 E5 | 46:12
Watch 46:59
St. Maik
Enlightenment Guaranteed
Maik and Kevin get creative to steal money from the church repair fund.
Episode: S2 E2 | 46:59
Watch 47:10
St. Maik
The Doctor Women Trust
Maik and Eva intercEpisodet Katja's delivery Uwe and Sven finds out he has a twin.
Episode: S3 E6 | 47:10
Watch 46:14
St. Maik
The Only Decent Man in the Church
Maik tries to avoid working for Katja.
Episode: S3 E5 | 46:14
Watch 47:32
St. Maik
A Miracle Isn’t the Solution
A miracle in the church threatens to expose Maik's ecclesiastical cocaine-hiding place.
Episode: S3 E7 | 47:32
Watch 46:43
St. Maik
Don't Kiss Fake Priests
Maik is accused of not being true to his vow of celibacy, jeopardizing his plans.
Episode: S2 E3 | 46:43
Watch 45:04
St. Maik
Reunification
A fundraising gala gives Maik an opportunity to get close to Eva.
Episode: S2 E4 | 45:04
Watch 44:15
St. Maik
Hiccoughs in the Brain
Maik wakes up and doesn't remember Lauterberg. Kevin hatches a plan to get rid of Jurek.
Episode: S2 E1 | 44:15